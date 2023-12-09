Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $225.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

