Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

