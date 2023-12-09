SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,812,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,217,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,848,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

