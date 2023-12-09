Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 3,131 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.63 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

