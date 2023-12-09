Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $469.39 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $472.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

