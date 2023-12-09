Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.