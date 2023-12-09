NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NVCR opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

