Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $186.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average is $189.08. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

