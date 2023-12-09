Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.