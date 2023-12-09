1,157 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

NOC stock opened at $476.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $547.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.58.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.