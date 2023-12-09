Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

