Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 436,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,193.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 129,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.