Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $82.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup increased their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 515,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.