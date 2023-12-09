Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.23.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.59. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

