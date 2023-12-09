Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.08 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

