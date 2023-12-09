Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 854.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 978,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $51,618,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 700,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

