Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $53.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 145,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.