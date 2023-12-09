Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $534.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $537.60.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $553.33 on Friday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $559.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.60 and a 200-day moving average of $503.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

