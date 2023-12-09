Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.