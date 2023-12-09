MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $563.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $506.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.38. MSCI has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

