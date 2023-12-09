Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.60.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Lear Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at $1,626,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $133.08 on Friday. Lear has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

