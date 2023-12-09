Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $61.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

