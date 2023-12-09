Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,166,000 after buying an additional 85,080 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $4,644,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

