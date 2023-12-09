Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 9,354 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $29.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

