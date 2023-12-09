Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New $383,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $412.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.07 and its 200 day moving average is $394.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

