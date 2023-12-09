Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target at $187.11

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.11.

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $160.05 and a twelve month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

