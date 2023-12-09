Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

