Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) vs. New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Critical Survey

Barrick Gold and New Found Gold are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.



Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and New Found Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.11 billion 2.65 $432.00 million $0.03 559.67 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.35) -10.01

Profitability

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Barrick Gold and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 0.52% 3.88% 2.67% New Found Gold N/A -130.85% -101.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 4 9 0 2.57 New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $23.45, indicating a potential upside of 39.65%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.78%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats New Found Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold



Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About New Found Gold



New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

