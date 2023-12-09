Analyzing MetLife (NYSE:MET) & Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF)

Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Get Free Report) and MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fubon Financial and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fubon Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A MetLife 3.60% 19.14% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fubon Financial and MetLife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fubon Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 MetLife 0 2 10 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

MetLife has a consensus target price of $75.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.93%. Given MetLife’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetLife is more favorable than Fubon Financial.

This table compares Fubon Financial and MetLife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MetLife $69.90 billion 0.68 $2.54 billion $2.72 23.56

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Fubon Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MetLife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MetLife beats Fubon Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fubon Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. provides various financial services in Taiwan, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Bank Business, Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Securities Business, and Others segments. The company primarily offers insurance products, including property, casualty, life, health, accident, fire, marine cargo, marine hull fishing vessel, motor, liability, engineering and nuclear, surety and credit, and personal and commercial multiple peril insurance, as well as typhoon, flood, and earthquake insurance products. It also provides retail and consumer, corporate, and investment banking services; brokerage services; margin lending; securities financing and refinancing, trading, underwriting, and transfer services; and investment and financial management, futures, and foreign currency and CNY services. In addition, the company offers deposits and loans, trust, financial bill, and credit card services; acts as a collection agent; invests in government bonds, stocks, short term bills, financial debentures, and other businesses; and issues stock warrants. Further, it engages in the venture capital, marketing management, creditor's rights management, IT software, equity and asset management, stadium management, and sports services, as well as invests in and manages real estate properties. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1961 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fubon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fubon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.