Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) versus Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Critical Contrast

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colruyt Group and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lavoro has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 55.43%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Colruyt Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Colruyt Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colruyt Group and Lavoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt Group $11.68 billion 0.51 $333.99 million N/A N/A Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.45 -$50.50 million N/A N/A

Colruyt Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro.

Profitability

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

