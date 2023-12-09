Analyzing Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY – Get Free Report) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guangshen Railway and FTAI Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangshen Railway 0.44% 0.30% 0.23% FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guangshen Railway and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Guangshen Railway and FTAI Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangshen Railway $2.37 billion 0.55 -$80.84 million N/A N/A FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.44 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -1.97

Guangshen Railway has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of Guangshen Railway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Guangshen Railway has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guangshen Railway beats FTAI Infrastructure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guangshen Railway

(Get Free Report)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. The company's freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargos, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargo. It also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, the company is involved in train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, it offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.