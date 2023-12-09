Analyzing Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) and United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and United National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 20.61% 12.66% 1.07% United National Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and United National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $802.92 million 1.86 $212.18 million $4.75 7.37 United National Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than United National Bank.

68.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heartland Financial USA and United National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 2 2 0 2.50 United National Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than United National Bank.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats United National Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About United National Bank

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes. It also offers mortgage, construction, business, personal, automobile, home improvement, agricultural, and installment loans; and online and mobile banking services. The company is based in Cairo, Georgia.

