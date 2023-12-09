Head to Head Review: Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII) vs. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Free Report) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seaport Global Acquisition II and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaport Global Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Hecla Mining 0 1 9 0 2.90

Hecla Mining has a consensus price target of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 36.85%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Seaport Global Acquisition II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

51.4% of Seaport Global Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Seaport Global Acquisition II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seaport Global Acquisition II and Hecla Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaport Global Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining $718.91 million 4.04 -$37.35 million ($0.09) -52.17

Seaport Global Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hecla Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Seaport Global Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seaport Global Acquisition II and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaport Global Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining -6.06% 1.65% 1.11%

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Seaport Global Acquisition II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Keno Hill mine located in the Keno Hill Silver District of Yukon Territory, Canada; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

