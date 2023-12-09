RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.92.

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

RXO stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RXO has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,134 shares of company stock worth $4,213,817. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in RXO by 43.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RXO by 8.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RXO during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RXO during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in RXO by 290.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 646,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

