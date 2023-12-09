Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $51.40

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

