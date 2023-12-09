Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target at $62.88

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GOLF

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.