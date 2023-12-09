Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.90 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,011,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

