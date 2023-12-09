ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $621.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $699.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $610.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $701.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

