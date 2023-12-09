ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $621.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

NOW opened at $699.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $610.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.49. ServiceNow has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $701.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

