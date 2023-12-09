Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $20.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

TOST stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

