Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$85.80

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.87.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$75.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$85.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.78.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.807888 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.