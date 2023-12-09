Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $23.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares in the company, valued at $54,605,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,941 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.