Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $77.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $29.02 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

