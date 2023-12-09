ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.29.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th.

ITT stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $113.92. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

