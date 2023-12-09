Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.72 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
