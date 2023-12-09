Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $451.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $412.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

