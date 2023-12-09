Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.83 ($3.00).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNT. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.45) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 180.90 ($2.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.90 million, a PE ratio of -72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 167 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,386 ($42.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.30.

In other Synthomer news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 89,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24), for a total value of £17,095.63 ($21,593.57). In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 89,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £17,095.63 ($21,593.57). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,683.47). Insiders own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

