Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.02.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

