Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLC. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.73. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.93 and a 52 week high of C$60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

