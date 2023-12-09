Brokerages Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target at $16.00

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 23,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,923,083.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,602 shares of company stock worth $1,344,461 over the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.